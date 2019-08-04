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Festival Beach - Austin, Texas / After-sessions toss
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7 views • August 04, 2019
Ranzel and drummer Rick Miller go for a toss after one of the "Texas Sagebrush" recording sessions. The 2nd album in Kendrick's Texas Trilogy, Texas Sagebrush earned excellent worldwide reviews! The genre-blending artist has done a wonderful job bringing some great cover songs to new life, with his originals often reminiscent of some of the classics by the best songwriters of our times.
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