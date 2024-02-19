What Tucker Learned From Surviving a Plane Crash

Tucker Carlson
Feb 18, 2024
Tucker Carlson speaks at ISI's 70th Anniversary Gala in October of 2023.
Watch the full speech here: • Tucker Carlson's FULL SPEECH at ISI's... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DRLb6pq2jUc&t=0s
Follow Tucker on X: https://x.com/TuckerCarlson
Text “TUCKER” to 44055 for exclusive updates!
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yOs3DGD_D1o
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.