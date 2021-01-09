© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The 2020 US Election Was Stolen By Obama and the Vatican: All Roads Lead To Rome (Satan Won Round One)
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
821 views • January 09, 2021
We were all looking at Dominion voting machines getting hacked in various States during the election. We all thought that the votes were being manipulated in Frankfurt and being sent back to the USA in favor of Joe Biden. Now word is coming out that Italy was Ground Zero for the Dominion Machines vote harvesting. Between Italian tech amd military giant Leonardo and the Italian government (including the US Embassy in Italy) it looks like Trump was part of a New World Order take down or should I say shake down all for getting the Illuminati's 'Great Global Reset' implemented and Donald Trump was in the way and the world economic Forum needed Joe Biden in place. What happened to the USA and Donald Trump is purely the act of Satan himself and Trump's demise came right out of Satan's bedroom.... The Vatican. By the way Obama financed the Coup by sending $400 million to Italy in stolen government money.
Centipede Nation "All Roads Lead to Rome"
https://centipedenation.com/transmissions/2020-election-fraud-the-italian-connection-all-roads-lead-to-rome/
Brad Johnson: Rome, Satellites, Servers: an Update
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YwtbK5XXAMk
Italygate: is the Italian government directly involved in the US election fraud against Trump?
https://lacrunadellago.net/2020/12/29/italygate-is-the-italian-government-directly-involved-in-the-us-election-fraud-against-trump/?lang=en
Global Agenda on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
@GlobalAgenda on Parler
https://parler.com/profile/GlobalAgenda
GlobalAgenda
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClwdQ8YQDo9Sx3O8xwp8UJQ
GlobalAgenda@BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda @ Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
Flote.app
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
Centipede Nation "All Roads Lead to Rome"
https://centipedenation.com/transmissions/2020-election-fraud-the-italian-connection-all-roads-lead-to-rome/
Brad Johnson: Rome, Satellites, Servers: an Update
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YwtbK5XXAMk
Italygate: is the Italian government directly involved in the US election fraud against Trump?
https://lacrunadellago.net/2020/12/29/italygate-is-the-italian-government-directly-involved-in-the-us-election-fraud-against-trump/?lang=en
Global Agenda on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
@GlobalAgenda on Parler
https://parler.com/profile/GlobalAgenda
GlobalAgenda
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClwdQ8YQDo9Sx3O8xwp8UJQ
GlobalAgenda@BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda @ Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
Flote.app
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.