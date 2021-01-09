The 2020 US Election Was Stolen By Obama and the Vatican: All Roads Lead To Rome (Satan Won Round One)

We were all looking at Dominion voting machines getting hacked in various States during the election. We all thought that the votes were being manipulated in Frankfurt and being sent back to the USA in favor of Joe Biden. Now word is coming out that Italy was Ground Zero for the Dominion Machines vote harvesting. Between Italian tech amd military giant Leonardo and the Italian government (including the US Embassy in Italy) it looks like Trump was part of a New World Order take down or should I say shake down all for getting the Illuminati's 'Great Global Reset' implemented and Donald Trump was in the way and the world economic Forum needed Joe Biden in place. What happened to the USA and Donald Trump is purely the act of Satan himself and Trump's demise came right out of Satan's bedroom.... The Vatican. By the way Obama financed the Coup by sending $400 million to Italy in stolen government money.Centipede Nation "All Roads Lead to Rome"Brad Johnson: Rome, Satellites, Servers: an UpdateItalygate: is the Italian government directly involved in the US election fraud against Trump?Global Agenda on Twitter@GlobalAgenda on ParlerGlobalAgendaGlobalAgenda@BitChuteGlobalAgenda @ BrighteonFlote.app