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1 on 1 with Doug Force and Cullen MacDonald
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91 views • February 19, 2021
The Myth is Canada host Doug Force interviews members of the Canadian freedom movement to learn what made them "get off the couch" and become activists.
Cullen MacDonald is an activist currently working with Stand 4 Thee (https://stand4thee.com) to hold Canadian politicians responsible for their actions, provide support for small businesses staggered by current lockdown regulations and provide advice to parents looking to take back control over their children's education.
MacDonald's bio is available online at https://stand4thee.com/cullen-mcdonald.
For more, check out the February 19th, 2021 Freedom Forum News post, "1 On1 With Doug Force and Cullen MacDonald" at https://www.freedomforumcanada.com/one_on_one_with_doug_force_and_cullen_macdonald.
Cullen MacDonald is an activist currently working with Stand 4 Thee (https://stand4thee.com) to hold Canadian politicians responsible for their actions, provide support for small businesses staggered by current lockdown regulations and provide advice to parents looking to take back control over their children's education.
MacDonald's bio is available online at https://stand4thee.com/cullen-mcdonald.
For more, check out the February 19th, 2021 Freedom Forum News post, "1 On1 With Doug Force and Cullen MacDonald" at https://www.freedomforumcanada.com/one_on_one_with_doug_force_and_cullen_macdonald.
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