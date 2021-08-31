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Is Israel The New Guinea Pig or is it just another media stunt?
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414 views • August 31, 2021
It is allegedly believed that Israel is the most jabbed country in the world, do you believe this? Perhaps the most jabbed with Saline or some other harmless solutions
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