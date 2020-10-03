Rick Moranis gets domed in NYC, I love New York, NYPD offers reward, it was a mostly peaceful fist

#RickMoranis #Attacked #NYC #Spaceballs



Authorities also released a surveillance photo of the suspect.



The New York City Police Department is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to the arrest of a man suspected of randomly attacking Rick Moranis on Thursday morning.



In addition to the reward, police also released a surveillance photo of the suspect who punched the beloved actor in broad daylight just before 7:30 a.m. on Central Park West near 70th Street. The attack was caught on nearby cameras.



The Ghostbusters and Spaceballs star went to the hospital with head, back and hip pain, but is now resting at home. "He is fine but grateful for everyone’s thoughts and well wishes," his rep told The Hollywood Reporter on Friday.



Fans were both shocked and sickened by the attack, including Marvel star Chris Evans, who tweeted, "My blood is boiling. Find this man. You don’t touch Rick Moranis."



Prior to the attack, Moranis made headlines after showing up in a Mint Mobile ad alongside fellow Canadian, Ryan Reynolds. The ad instantly went viral; fans thrilled to see Moranis back in the game after leaving the spotlight in the mid-90s after the death of his wife.



Reacting to the news of the attack, Reynolds said via Twitter, "Should have known not to subject Rick to the year 2020. Glad to hear he’s okay."



It was also recently announced that Moranis — for the first time in more than two decades — would return to the big screen to reprise his iconic Honey, I Shrunk the Kids role of Wayne Szalinski in Disney's upcoming Shrunk.