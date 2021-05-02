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BILL GATES, 5G AND THE VACCINE THAT HASN'T BEEN "ACTIVATED" YET [2021-03-19] - RITCHIE FROM BOSTON (VIDEO)
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
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BILL GATES, 5G AND THE VACCINE THAT HASN'T BEEN "ACTIVATED" YET [2021-03-19] - RITCHIE FROM BOSTON (VIDEO)

https://www.researchgate.net/publication/346373667_Evaluating_the_scale_growth_and_origins_of_right-wing_echo_chambers_on_YouTube
https://globalnews.ca/news/7080776/genetically-modified-mosquitoes-florida/
https://www.sacbee.com/news/coronavirus/article248731805.html
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/doctor-dies-second-dose-covid-vaccine/
https://www.cnbc.com/2021/02/12/cdc-to-investigate-death-of-nebraska-man-who-received-covid-vaccine-dose.html
https://www.news4jax.com/news/florida/2021/01/08/miami-beach-doctors-death-after-covid-19-vaccine-under-investigation/
https://abc7ny.com/javits-center-death-dr-howard-zucker-covid-vaccine-nyc-covid-19-finder/10321962/
https://abc7.com/woman-dies-after-getting-vaccine-death-cal-poly-pomona-covid-vaccines-kaiser-sites/10337617/
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/virginia-woman-dies-shortly-after-receiving-coronavirus-vaccine-n1256880
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-japan-death/woman-dies-from-brain-haemorrhage-in-japan-days-after-vaccine-but-link-uncertain-idUSKBN2AU17Y
https://www.ctvnews.ca/health/coronavirus/woman-who-died-after-astrazeneca-shot-had-highly-unusual-symptoms-officials-say-1.5348919
https://nypost.com/2021/03/16/italian-teacher-dies-hours-after-getting-astrazeneca-vaccine/
https://sports.yahoo.com/marvelous-marvin-hagler-widow-death-covid-19-vaccine-024534897.html
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/01/12/health/covid-vaccine-death.html
https://www.freep.com/story/news/health/2021/02/18/macomb-covid-vaccine-death-daniel-thayne-simpson/4380833001/
https://www.massdevice.com/39-year-old-utah-woman-dies-after-getting-second-dose-of-covid-19-vaccine/
https://myvalleynews.com/blog/2021/03/07/adverse-incident-reports-show-966-deaths-following-vaccination-for-covid-19/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e0fU5cnliY0

SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite/4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb

Ritchie From Boston @ Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/httpswwwbitchutecomchannelvwiqtok/

Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.

"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
Keywords
chemtrails5gglobalistsnew world orderagenda 21agenda 2030depopulation agendademonratsplandemicscamdemicmrna bioweapon
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