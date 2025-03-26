U.S. Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth, Axes Drummer on Live TV

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Former Army National Guard officer, and now U.S. Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth, displays serious military incompetence when throwing an axe at a very large target from close range.
Amazingly, after blindly throwing this heavy axe over a barrier in a public area with people around he laughs as if it was funny.