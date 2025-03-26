BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
U.S. Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth, Axes Drummer on Live TV
105 views • 1 month ago

Former Army National Guard officer, and now U.S. Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth, displays serious military incompetence when throwing an axe at a very large target from close range.

Amazingly, after blindly throwing this heavy axe over a barrier in a public area with people around he laughs as if it was funny.

fox and friendspete hegsethus secretary of defense
