Aerobics Oz Style DVD 2A Low Impact June Jones Kelly Russell Poppy WOlanski Taryn Noble Mia Baker Sample HD Full Videos available for Members on: https://www.WatchAerobics.com Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/watchaerobics Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/watchaerobics Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/watchaerobics Aerobics Oz Style is a famous Australian aerobics exercise program that run from the late 90's to the early 2000's, which featured a large range of Aerobics Leotards worn by the Aerobics Oz Style team, performing aerobic abdominal exercises, aerobics body toning, body conditioning, kick-boxing aerobics, low impact aerobics, Pilates exercises, Martial Arts Aerobics and various Aerobics Routines. Aerobics Oz Style was a long-running Australian aerobic exercise instruction television series, shown in Australia on weekends and then weekdays on Network Ten at 6:00 am then 6:30 am and distributed to many other countries. It was cancelled by Channel Ten at the end of 2005. AOS continued to be broadcast on Australian television via AURORA Channel 183 - on the Foxtel Digital, Optus and Austar platforms - which broadcasts Aerobics Oz Style every day at 6.30am AEST and also 2.00pm AEST. In Europe Aerobics Oz Style is broadcast daily on Sky Sports 1 or Sky Sports 2 at 6:00 and it's repeated daily on Sky Sports 3 or Sky Sports 4 at 11:30 and 16:30. In 2011 Sky Sports started to broadcast additional airings of the show. The program is now aired in the small hours of the morning, as early as, 00:30. The series began in 1982 and had run continuously through until 2005, with over 4,500 episodes produced, by production company Zero1Zero. The format remained consistent throughout its run. Each show was 30 minutes divided into four segments, one of warmup exercises, two main exercise segments, and a stretch/cool-down segment. One instructor leads the exercises, with four instructor / demonstrators following to the side and behind. Later shows were shot outdoors at scenic locations around Sydney, in earlier shows an indoor studio was used. Information: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Aerobics_Oz_Style Official AOS Site: https://www.aerobicsozstyle.com.au/