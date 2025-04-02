BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Preparing Mankind For Global World Order (System of the Beast) - JD Farag [mirrored]
Raymond7779
Raymond7779
396 followers
230 views • 4 weeks ago

SPECIAL NOTE: This Channel (Raymond7779) has re-posted Pastor JD Farag's bible prophecy updates since 2020. Full versions of all of JD's sermons (verse-by-verse bible studies & prophecy updates, with or without songs) are available on JD's official website at JDFarag.org.

.

Mirrored copy of " Prophecy Update - 2025-03-30: Preparing Mankind For What’s Being Prepared For Mankind " posted on JDFarag.org

URL: https://www.jdfarag.org/bible-prophecy

WEBSITE: https://www.jdfarag.org/ ( JDFarag . org )

.

Pastor JD talks about how mankind is being prepared for that which is speedily being prepared for mankind according to God’s perfect prophetic time clock, right on time, from the God of time, warning us about the end of time.

.


RESOURCE LINKS:

- Israel 365 News, Trump’s win sparks hope for Jewish sovereignty on Temple Mount

  https://israel365news.com/399803/trumps-win-sparks-hope-for-jewish-sovereignty-on-temple-mount/#google_vignette

- archive.org PDF, The Technocrat Magazine 1937

  https://archive.org/details/TheTechnocrat-September1937/mode/2up

- whitehouse.gov, Executive Order, Modernizing Payments To and From America’s Bank Account

  https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/2025/03/modernizing-payments-to-and-from-americas-bank-account

- whitehouse.gov, Executive Order, Protecting America’s Bank Account Against Fraud, Waste, and Abuse

  https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/2025/03/protecting-americas-bank-account-against-fraud-waste-and-abuse

- Cambridge Dictionary, Crank Definition

  https://dictionary.cambridge.org/us/dictionary/english/crank

- The Economist, How to enhance humans

  https://www.economist.com/leaders/2025/03/20/how-to-enhance-humans

.

THIS VIDEO IS NOT MONETIZED. No video on the Raymond7779 channel has ever been monetized.

.

Fair Use Notice:

We believe that this not-for-profit, educational, and/or criticism or commentary use on the Web constitutes a fair use of the copyrighted material (as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Act).

Keywords
biblechristjesuschristianprophecychurchrapturetribulationend timesrevelationantichristsecond comingjdfarag
