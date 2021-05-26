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2009 H1N1 Pandemic Timeline with Obama HHS Secretary Kathleen Sebelius before Congress
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51 views • May 26, 2021
Well Worth a watch Puts the current declared pandemic in perspective.
Kathleen Sebelius Health and Human Service Secretary under Obama, testified in front of Congress that in order to have enough H1N1 Flu Virus vaccines for the entire United States, they we're going to use "Squalene" as an adjuvant which had never been used before because of it's toxicity, but Sebelius told Congress the Government was going to change that policy. - https://www.c-span.org/video/?289575-1/response-h1n1-flu-virus HARD COPY VERSION - https://www.govinfo.gov/content/pkg/CHRG-111shrg51020/html/CHRG-111shrg51020.htm
June 11, 2009
The World Health Organization (WHO) declared a pandemic and raised the worldwide pandemic alert level to phase 6, which means the virus was spreading to other parts of the world.
11 Aug 2010
Margaret Chan, declared an end to the 2009 H1N1 influenza pandemic. This declaration was based on strong indications that influenza, worldwide, is transitioning toward seasonal patterns of transmission.11 Aug 2010
2009 H1N1 Pandemic Timeline
https://www.cdc.gov/flu/pandemic-resources/2009-pandemic-timeline.html
Kathleen Sebelius Born Kathleen Gilligan May 15, 1948 (age 73) Cincinnati, Ohio, U.S. Her family ran funeral homes and her father Jack Gilligan was a city counselor in Cincinnati a Congressman, and Governor of Ohio.. Her family was Catholic and has Irish ancestry. Sebelius graduated from Roman Catholic Trinity Washington University in Washington, D.C. with a B.A. in political science. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Trinity_Washington_University
Gilligan and Sebelius are the only father and daughter ever to have both been elected state governors
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/John_J._Gilligan an Irish Catholic who who attended Jesuit St. Xavier High School outside Cincinatti, Ohio. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/St._Xavier_High_School_(Ohio)
Squalene is the first oil-in-water influenza vaccine adjuvant to be commercialised in combination with a seasonal influenza virus vaccine.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Squalene
What Mainstream Medicine is not telling you about Vaccines
https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/what-mainstream-medicine-telling-you-vaccines-stephanie-tippie?articleId=7009764550749811742
When hugger Barry Met Kathy
https://www.politico.com/magazine/story/2013/12/the-zero-meeting-president-100767/
Born Janet Ann Napolitano, November 29, 1957 (age 63) ,New York City, New York, U.S.
Political party Democratic , Napolitano attended Roman Catholic, Jesuit Santa Clara University in Santa Clara, California, https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Santa_Clara,_California
where she graduated Phi Beta Kappa,[14] won a Truman Scholarship, and studied political science
Kathleen Sebelius Health and Human Service Secretary under Obama, testified in front of Congress that in order to have enough H1N1 Flu Virus vaccines for the entire United States, they we're going to use "Squalene" as an adjuvant which had never been used before because of it's toxicity, but Sebelius told Congress the Government was going to change that policy. - https://www.c-span.org/video/?289575-1/response-h1n1-flu-virus HARD COPY VERSION - https://www.govinfo.gov/content/pkg/CHRG-111shrg51020/html/CHRG-111shrg51020.htm
June 11, 2009
The World Health Organization (WHO) declared a pandemic and raised the worldwide pandemic alert level to phase 6, which means the virus was spreading to other parts of the world.
11 Aug 2010
Margaret Chan, declared an end to the 2009 H1N1 influenza pandemic. This declaration was based on strong indications that influenza, worldwide, is transitioning toward seasonal patterns of transmission.11 Aug 2010
2009 H1N1 Pandemic Timeline
https://www.cdc.gov/flu/pandemic-resources/2009-pandemic-timeline.html
Kathleen Sebelius Born Kathleen Gilligan May 15, 1948 (age 73) Cincinnati, Ohio, U.S. Her family ran funeral homes and her father Jack Gilligan was a city counselor in Cincinnati a Congressman, and Governor of Ohio.. Her family was Catholic and has Irish ancestry. Sebelius graduated from Roman Catholic Trinity Washington University in Washington, D.C. with a B.A. in political science. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Trinity_Washington_University
Gilligan and Sebelius are the only father and daughter ever to have both been elected state governors
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/John_J._Gilligan an Irish Catholic who who attended Jesuit St. Xavier High School outside Cincinatti, Ohio. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/St._Xavier_High_School_(Ohio)
Squalene is the first oil-in-water influenza vaccine adjuvant to be commercialised in combination with a seasonal influenza virus vaccine.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Squalene
What Mainstream Medicine is not telling you about Vaccines
https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/what-mainstream-medicine-telling-you-vaccines-stephanie-tippie?articleId=7009764550749811742
When hugger Barry Met Kathy
https://www.politico.com/magazine/story/2013/12/the-zero-meeting-president-100767/
Born Janet Ann Napolitano, November 29, 1957 (age 63) ,New York City, New York, U.S.
Political party Democratic , Napolitano attended Roman Catholic, Jesuit Santa Clara University in Santa Clara, California, https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Santa_Clara,_California
where she graduated Phi Beta Kappa,[14] won a Truman Scholarship, and studied political science
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