Reasons for 40-Day Fast for Humanity (Short Version)

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SHORT Version - View LONG Version Here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jal6G65t1TY
Due to humanity's current state of extreme torrential division and growing control of the Elite, in September of 2025, I went out to a forest to complete a 40-day fast. I had no food, no electronics, and only drank salt water. I completed this fast on November 2, 2025. I also shaved all the hair off my body as a mourner, temporary renunciate, and to make a very clear statement: a statement that says I will renounce the world for a brief time in order to extremely focus on something more urgent and of a spiritual nature, not of the flesh. As well, I had been fasting consistently for five years up to this point (since the Fall of 2020), and had already completed countless 18hr-60hr fasts, a few 61hr-72hr fasts, one 84hr fast, and one 12-day fast during this five year timeframe- I would not have been able to complete this without years of consistent fasting and clean, healthy eating. This is my talk about the fast before I go out and my reasons for it. I am just now uploading to social media because of many doubts as to the positive uses of social media and the enormous debilitating effects screens/digital media have on our cognition, but I'm too convicted to not communicate my life and New Earth here. Let's Raise Consciousness! New Earth is here!
As a New Earth Leader and Creator, any support helps: https:// buymeacoffee.com/patrickthomascole1000