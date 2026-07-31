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Reasons for 40-Day Fast for Humanity (Short Version)
patrickthomascole1000
patrickthomascole1000
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SHORT Version - View LONG Version Here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jal6G65t1TY

Due to humanity's current state of extreme torrential division and growing control of the Elite, in September of 2025, I went out to a forest to complete a 40-day fast. I had no food, no electronics, and only drank salt water. I completed this fast on November 2, 2025. I also shaved all the hair off my body as a mourner, temporary renunciate, and to make a very clear statement: a statement that says I will renounce the world for a brief time in order to extremely focus on something more urgent and of a spiritual nature, not of the flesh. As well, I had been fasting consistently for five years up to this point (since the Fall of 2020), and had already completed countless 18hr-60hr fasts, a few 61hr-72hr fasts, one 84hr fast, and one 12-day fast during this five year timeframe- I would not have been able to complete this without years of consistent fasting and clean, healthy eating. This is my talk about the fast before I go out and my reasons for it. I am just now uploading to social media because of many doubts as to the positive uses of social media and the enormous debilitating effects screens/digital media have on our cognition, but I'm too convicted to not communicate my life and New Earth here. Let's Raise Consciousness! New Earth is here!

As a New Earth Leader and Creator, any support helps: https:// buymeacoffee.com/patrickthomascole1000

Keywords
globalistsearthglobalismfastingelitesdivisionfastplanet earthgreat awakeningmediationnew earthmourningold earthcelibacymournsalt waternew creation earth40-day fastingprolonged fastingfasting in forestfasting in natureelectronics fastrenunciatemediate
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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