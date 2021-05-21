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THE RED CROSS WANTS YOUR BLOOD - BUT NOT REPEAT NOT IF YOU HAVE BEEN VACCINATED!
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41 views • May 21, 2021
No kidding. Vaccinated Blood makes it worthless to give to Coronavirus patients. HUH? That does not even make sense...oh wait, yes it does, what they shot those poor people full of was not a vaccine. Think about how ironic that is. Let me get this right, you have pushed masks and vaccines on people for a year, been part of the problem and got vaccinated, have treated us like an outcast and idiot, but you want our blood to keep you going? I bet a lot of people will tell you to pound sand on that one.
So let me get this right...you need my unvaccinated blood because it has antibodies in it to fight the covid19 virus THAT YOU GOT VACCINATED FOR? Hey stupid...I am not vaccinated and you are and your not protected and I am...think about it. ~Jim Crenshaw
So let me get this right...you need my unvaccinated blood because it has antibodies in it to fight the covid19 virus THAT YOU GOT VACCINATED FOR? Hey stupid...I am not vaccinated and you are and your not protected and I am...think about it. ~Jim Crenshaw
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