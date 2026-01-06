BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
5 YEARS AND STILL NO JUSTICE | 1-6-2025
Coach Dave LIVE
Coach Dave LIVECheckmark Icon
12 views • 23 hours ago

Show #2572:


Show Notes:


Men of Iron Conference: https://www.menofironconference.org/

LAN: https://thelibertyactionnetwork.com/

SGC Giveaway: https://savinggodschildren.com/giveaway/

Saving God's Children: https://savinggodschildren.com/

Hula Bowl: https://www.hulabowl.com/

Support Sheriff Mack: https://cspoa.org/join/

The Real Election Map: https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1413147216874576&set=a.110975963758381

On Venezuela: https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10238599226696162&set=a.10200724417169595

J6 Timeline: https://investigatej6.org/

Masons everywhere: https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=4154150558170096&set=a.1723428924575617

Masonic lodges in Ohio: http://www.mastermason.com/bridgeportlodge181/OHMASLDS03.HTM

JFK's warning to America - Secret Societies: https://youtu.be/x0RDAOvzeFc



Dave Daubenmire, a veteran 35 year high school football coach, was spurred to action when attacked and eventually sued by the ACLU in the late 1990’s for mixing prayer with his coaching. As a result of the experience, Coach heard the call to move out of coaching a high school team, to the job of coaching God’s team. PASS THE SALT was formed to encourage the Body of Christ to step into the cultural war. “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood…” PASS THE SALT is convinced that God has given the Body a window of opportunity to take our culture back.


Video Archive Site - https://CoachDaveLIVE.TV

Register for Events - https://coachdavelive.com/event

Support Coach's Ministry - https://coachdavelive.com/donate

Buy a Cross Hat or Shirt - https://coachdavelive.com/shop

truthpass the saltcoach dave live
