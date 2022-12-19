Nuclear War? Find Your Way Through The Wilderness of Mirrors - Signature Intelligence (Lesson 5)

The TimeKeeper discusses the potential for nuclear war resulting from the conflict in Ukraine. The concept of signature intelligence is introduced to the viewer as a mechanism of determining truth in the presence of false narratives, lies, and counterintelligence. The video explores the motivations of both Russia and NATO nations / United States as they pertain to the war in Ukraine. Learn to apply Signature Intelligence in your own life to gain clarity in complex situations with contradictory information.
Music: Dark Sad Ambient Pianon by Danielyan Ashot
