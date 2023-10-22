Create New Account
An Intro to The Book of Revelation
Published 21 hours ago

6000-yrs of life on earth is coming to a close.  The last 1000-yrs on earth will be wonderfully different from the first 6000 - this Book helps us prepare, as does every Book of The Holy Bible.

the word of godthe word of truththe word of spirit

