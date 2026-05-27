Tests of Chinese analogue, kinetic interceptor drone "Elka"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tests of the Chinese analogue of the kinetic interceptor drone "Elka".
Adding:
North Korea has tested a mix of tactical ballistic missiles, artillery rockets and AI-guided precision cruise missiles designed for modern warfare under leader Kim Jong Un's supervision, KCNA state news agency said on Wednesday.
Having advanced the development of a series of long-range ballistic missiles and nuclear weapons capabilities, North Korea has been steadily upgrading its tactical and conventional arsenal, vowing to deploy it near the border with South Korea.