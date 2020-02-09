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White Horse Rider. UN+WHO=Serpent Seed(Bow) Crown(Corona+WHO) to Conquer! Red(China)Horse?!
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63 views • February 09, 2020
Whether real or perceived, the pieces are all in place. Medical Martial Law is a very real scenario and you must be prepared in Christ Jesus above all things! He is the ONLY Victory over hell and death! His Holy Spirit will lead you in all things to prepare you and may His grace and peace be with you all! God speed!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U_HKZvWUl5A&t=5s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U_HKZvWUl5A&t=5s
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