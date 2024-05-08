Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Liberals keep pushing for drug decriminalization, despite failure in B.C.
channel image
Neroke-5
32 Subscribers
56 views
Published Wednesday

Mirrored Content 
Earlier this week, Mental Health and Addictions Minister Ya’ara Saks told reporters the federal government was still reviewing B.C.’s request to recriminalize public drug consumption, adding that the overdose crisis is a “health crisis issue” and “not a criminal one.” Centre for Responsible Drug Policy founder Adam Zivo joined True North’s Andrew Lawton to discuss.

Keywords
addictionpoliticscrimebritish columbiadecriminalization

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket