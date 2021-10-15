© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BREAKING: COVERT COVID CASH CON!
Follow
0
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. TheBrighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
40 views • October 15, 2021
BREAKING: COVERT COVID CASH CON!
By Jeffrey Prather, MAJ, USA (Ret)
Today on The Prather Point:
Demand Don’t Request Exemptions!
Covidization of America!
DoD HAZMAT Team at Jab Spill!
Austrian PM drops at podium!
From LA to NYC Patriots Push Back!
GET READY!
Satellite Phone Special Offer Visit PratherDeal.com
Save 25% on 4-Week of Emergency Food Visit PratherPrepSupply.com
https://jeffreyprather.com/breaking-covert-covid-cash-con/
By Jeffrey Prather, MAJ, USA (Ret)
Today on The Prather Point:
Demand Don’t Request Exemptions!
Covidization of America!
DoD HAZMAT Team at Jab Spill!
Austrian PM drops at podium!
From LA to NYC Patriots Push Back!
GET READY!
Satellite Phone Special Offer Visit PratherDeal.com
Save 25% on 4-Week of Emergency Food Visit PratherPrepSupply.com
https://jeffreyprather.com/breaking-covert-covid-cash-con/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.