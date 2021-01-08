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REPORT A COVID-19 VACCINE INJURY
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521 views • January 08, 2021
REPORT A COVID-19 VACCINE INJURY
To ensure the safety of #Covid19 vaccines for all, a simple and free resource to properly report any #COVID vaccine reaction to the CDC has been created.
#VaccineInjury #VaccineReation #SenselessDeath #ReportInjury #VAERS #TheHighWire #DelBigtree
To ensure the safety of #Covid19 vaccines for all, a simple and free resource to properly report any #COVID vaccine reaction to the CDC has been created.
#VaccineInjury #VaccineReation #SenselessDeath #ReportInjury #VAERS #TheHighWire #DelBigtree
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