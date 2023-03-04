Create New Account
Here Is How Children In Africa Are Recruited Into Homosexuality
47 views
High Hopes
Published a day ago |
John-Henry Westen


March 2, 2023


In a shocking new interview, John-Henry Westen speaks with LifeSite D.C. Bureau Chief Doug Mainwaring — a former practicing homosexual — to finally reveal the money, supply, and demand behind the world's oldest human industries: sex, slavery, and sin.

Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2bi4ay-here-is-how-children-in-africa-are-recruited-into-homosexuality.html

childrensinchristianmoneycatholichomosexualsexslaveryafricahomosexualitysupplydemandlifesiterecruitedjohn-henry westendoug mainwaringformer homosexualworlds oldesthuman industry

