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10Oct19 Who are the Kurds? Is the Syria/Turkey Border More Important Than OUR Border?
The David Knight Show
The David Knight ShowCheckmark Icon
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16 views • October 10, 2019
00:22:12 — Who are the Kurds that Lindsey Graham & FOX News say are VITAL to our security? Why is the Syrian/Turkey border vital, but the US/Mexico border isn’t? Are the Kurds more important than our NATO ally, Turkey?
00:31:21:58 — California utility companies are shutting down the grid. Why is the state PAYING people to take solar power, but raising electricity rates and having blackouts?
00:45:50 — Consumer reports tests Tesla’s “Smart Summon” feature & says the cars drive like a drunken driver. It’s worse than that actually, so why are governments looking the other way and allowing unsafe autonomous cars on public parking lot areas? Meanwhile, Waymo & Uber are about to put autonomous cars w/o a human driver on the public roads
01:03:52 — The globalist and the technocratic elite are bragging about the new world they’re creating where no one owns anything and everything is rented — from them. They spin it as Airbnb Everything.
01:25:10 — Mark Hall, filmmaker KillingEd.com, joins to talk about the nearly $Billion in US taxpayer subsidies being given to charter schools run by a network tied to an Islamic mystic
01:52:44 — And, after the FDA arbitrarily usurped the “authority” to shut down using your own stem cells to heal your body, Mark Hall explains another promising stem cell alternative in Panama that doesn’t use cells from aborted babies.

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