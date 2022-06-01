© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Globalists Crash Oil Market | Unrestricted Truths
Follow
4
Share
Report
326 views • June 01, 2022
Oil is at the center of all globalist agendas now… why?
From Ukraine to Biden oil is the biggest concern with most countries' leaders and is all over the mainstream media. Why are we taking American tax money and sending it to Ukraine when we can even help our own people.
Rand Paul points out that we are BORROWING the money to give to Ukraine. We can’t afford to keep throwing money around we the American people who are going to pay for it can’t even fill up their cars.
To see this full episode of Unrestricted Truths, with more insight from James Grundvig, go to: https://americanmediaperiscope.com/ut-episode-111/
Full Episodes of Unrestricted Truths are at https://americanmediaperiscope.com/ to learn more, share the truth, and watch On Demand!
From Ukraine to Biden oil is the biggest concern with most countries' leaders and is all over the mainstream media. Why are we taking American tax money and sending it to Ukraine when we can even help our own people.
Rand Paul points out that we are BORROWING the money to give to Ukraine. We can’t afford to keep throwing money around we the American people who are going to pay for it can’t even fill up their cars.
To see this full episode of Unrestricted Truths, with more insight from James Grundvig, go to: https://americanmediaperiscope.com/ut-episode-111/
Full Episodes of Unrestricted Truths are at https://americanmediaperiscope.com/ to learn more, share the truth, and watch On Demand!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.