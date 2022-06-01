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Globalists Crash Oil Market | Unrestricted Truths
PATRIOT.TV
PATRIOT.TV
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326 views • June 01, 2022
Oil is at the center of all globalist agendas now… why?

From Ukraine to Biden oil is the biggest concern with most countries' leaders and is all over the mainstream media. Why are we taking American tax money and sending it to Ukraine when we can even help our own people.

Rand Paul points out that we are BORROWING the money to give to Ukraine. We can’t afford to keep throwing money around we the American people who are going to pay for it can’t even fill up their cars.

To see this full episode of Unrestricted Truths, with more insight from James Grundvig, go to: https://americanmediaperiscope.com/ut-episode-111/
Full Episodes of Unrestricted Truths are at https://americanmediaperiscope.com/ to learn more, share the truth, and watch On Demand!
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oilgasgas priceshigh gas pricescrude oiloil crisisrising gas pricesrussian oilgas priceunrestricted truthunrestricted truth james grundvigunrestricted truth showrussian oil banrecord gas pricesgas prices recordthe oil embargorussia oil ban
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