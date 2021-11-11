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Questioning the Holocaust: Why we Believed
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607 views • November 11, 2021
Communism is a jewish invention, many jews in Germany were loyal to the bolsheviks which explains why many were placed in LABOR camps in agreement with the Geneva Convention, not a war crime. But these communists made up laughable stories about lampshades and gas chambers when they were liberated and the Americans helped them (because America has always been a communist country too, Wall Street bankers financed the Bolshevik invasion of Russia)
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