Russian troops sent artillery and grenade attacks which dismantled concentrations of Ukrainian reserves, leaving their defense lines in the forest belt in Kanal Microdistrict near Chasov Yar which was fortified by Neo-nazi Kraken. They fled and several large fortified areas were captured by Russia.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY
