Max Steel - Cover Missions (2000, Dreamcast)

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Max Steel - Cover Missions is an action-adventure developed by Treyarch and published by Mattel Interactive. It was only released in North America.
The game is based on the television series and action figure of the same name. It stars Josh McGrath is a 19-year-old extreme sports teen star. His parents died, and he was adopted by his father's best friend and partner, Jefferson Smith, who works in an extreme sports equipment manufacturing company which is in reality a façade for a secret counter-intelligence agency known as N-Tek. Due to an encounter with Psycho, a villain who's working for the D.R.E.A.D. organization, McGrath's got injected with microscopic Nano-Tech machines called "Max Probes". In order to survive this, Josh gets treated with a high dose of " transphasic energy" which gives him super-human abilities. Josh then takes on the name Max Steel and starts fighting the villains of D.R.E.A.D.