Pfizer Clinical Trial Researcher Fired For Raising Concerns With The FDA - Brook Jackson Talks To RN

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Right Now with Gareth Icke
September 1, 2022
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Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/eoGAriyuC6qH/