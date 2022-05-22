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Prophecy 92, 64, 23 Excerpts Once humans, now reptilians that can't repent Benny Hinn (says he's little God) Kenneth Copeland (says ALMIGHTY GOD'S a failure) & antichrist preachers EXPOSED! (mirrored)
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210 views • May 22, 2022
this is a mirrored video
Excerpts from YAH'S Prophecy Series Part 2
Prophecy 23 "Let MY People Go!"
Prophecy 64 "Tell MY Children to Flee The Churches of Babylon!"
Prophecy 92 "BE OF GOOD CHEER FOR I, YAHUSHUA ha MASHIACH, AM THE ONLY GOOD SHEPHERD AND I BEAT THE WOLVES AWAY."
A Soon Worldwide Mandatory Sunday Worship & The Mark of the beast: https://amightywind.com/en/markofthebeast.html
The False Blue Beam Rapture: https://amightywind.com/en/bluebeamteaching.html
Why we use the Sacred Names of YAHUVEH, YAHUSHUA and SHKHINYAH GLORY: https://amightywind.com/en/whyhebrewnames.html
Additional Excerpts from Prophecy 92:
Be of Good Cheer for I, YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH, AM the Only GOOD SHEPHERD and I Beat the Wolves Away!
Written/Spoken under the Anointing of the HOLY SPIRIT (RUACH HA KODESH) Through Apostle & Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu Received October 27, 2007 ֠Released November 17, 2007
YAH SAYS in the Holy Bible that unrepentant false prophets that their good works will be remembered no more. So they will never see Heaven, only hell is where they will reside like Benny Hinn and Kenneth Copeland it's too late for any of them. They are deemed reprobates.
YAHUSHUA SAYS
"The Evangelical Pimps now love gold and silver more than they love MY Sheep and Lambs, and if they do not repent and turn away from this wicked road they are on. Most of those I name in this Word will never see Heaven. Some had their name in the BOOK OF LIFE and their name was blotted out! As they betrayed ME in Heaven, so they betray ME again on earth for their soul already knows where it will go when it leaves this earth. Now they have a form of godliness but no godliness within!"
"Evangelists and Pastors are suppose to feed MY truths and to lead by example. These evil ones have compromised, twisted MY words to conform into their own self made comfortable image that strives to offend no one. All of these named have proven by their works and thoughts they have lost their fear of YAHUVEH. They will all quote the scriptures, but all of them have gone astray."
Note the only one known to have repented in the Prophecy 92 list of Evangelical Prosperity Pimps was our Beloved Brother Carman. So he was deceived for awhile was through TBNs get rich agenda. But he repented and became a great Champion for YAHUSHUA/JESUS leading countless souls to HIM. Now he is in Heaven. We love brother Carman. So according to the Bible through YAHUSHUA'S SHED BLOOD his sins are remembered no more. Very few will ever repent most will end up in hell.
Please visit -
https://amightywind.com/home.html
And check out Apostle Elisheva's Youtube Channel, Yahsladyinred. Please Subscribe to her channel and give a thumbs up to the videos there here is the link:
https://www.youtube.com/YAHSladyinred
You can also watch this video on rumble please click here:
https://rumble.com/veiti3-outcry-from-israel-to-the-world.html
Please leave a comment and please leave me a rumble by pressing the plus sign under the video.
You can also subscribe to my Rumble channel here: https://rumble.com/c/c-443994
You can also watch the uncensored versions of my videos there, so come on and join us and rumble in YAHS jungle!
If you wish to receive YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH as your LORD and SAVIOR today, please click the link below to read and pray along with me the salvation prayer. If you do choose to give your Life to YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH and receive HIM into your heart, please write me to let me know so we can rejoice together with you.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYykXfItzCw
In YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH'S name, love and shalom, Apostle Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu
AmightyWind YDS Song/Anthem as heard in outro:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-4hycw7jksc
To contact YAHS Beloved Apostle Elisheva
https://amightywind.com/en/contact.html#fh5co-contactme
See all Prophecies here
https://www.amightywind.com/en/prophecies.html
Excerpts from YAH'S Prophecy Series Part 2
Prophecy 23 "Let MY People Go!"
Prophecy 64 "Tell MY Children to Flee The Churches of Babylon!"
Prophecy 92 "BE OF GOOD CHEER FOR I, YAHUSHUA ha MASHIACH, AM THE ONLY GOOD SHEPHERD AND I BEAT THE WOLVES AWAY."
A Soon Worldwide Mandatory Sunday Worship & The Mark of the beast: https://amightywind.com/en/markofthebeast.html
The False Blue Beam Rapture: https://amightywind.com/en/bluebeamteaching.html
Why we use the Sacred Names of YAHUVEH, YAHUSHUA and SHKHINYAH GLORY: https://amightywind.com/en/whyhebrewnames.html
Additional Excerpts from Prophecy 92:
Be of Good Cheer for I, YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH, AM the Only GOOD SHEPHERD and I Beat the Wolves Away!
Written/Spoken under the Anointing of the HOLY SPIRIT (RUACH HA KODESH) Through Apostle & Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu Received October 27, 2007 ֠Released November 17, 2007
YAH SAYS in the Holy Bible that unrepentant false prophets that their good works will be remembered no more. So they will never see Heaven, only hell is where they will reside like Benny Hinn and Kenneth Copeland it's too late for any of them. They are deemed reprobates.
YAHUSHUA SAYS
"The Evangelical Pimps now love gold and silver more than they love MY Sheep and Lambs, and if they do not repent and turn away from this wicked road they are on. Most of those I name in this Word will never see Heaven. Some had their name in the BOOK OF LIFE and their name was blotted out! As they betrayed ME in Heaven, so they betray ME again on earth for their soul already knows where it will go when it leaves this earth. Now they have a form of godliness but no godliness within!"
"Evangelists and Pastors are suppose to feed MY truths and to lead by example. These evil ones have compromised, twisted MY words to conform into their own self made comfortable image that strives to offend no one. All of these named have proven by their works and thoughts they have lost their fear of YAHUVEH. They will all quote the scriptures, but all of them have gone astray."
Note the only one known to have repented in the Prophecy 92 list of Evangelical Prosperity Pimps was our Beloved Brother Carman. So he was deceived for awhile was through TBNs get rich agenda. But he repented and became a great Champion for YAHUSHUA/JESUS leading countless souls to HIM. Now he is in Heaven. We love brother Carman. So according to the Bible through YAHUSHUA'S SHED BLOOD his sins are remembered no more. Very few will ever repent most will end up in hell.
Please visit -
https://amightywind.com/home.html
And check out Apostle Elisheva's Youtube Channel, Yahsladyinred. Please Subscribe to her channel and give a thumbs up to the videos there here is the link:
https://www.youtube.com/YAHSladyinred
You can also watch this video on rumble please click here:
https://rumble.com/veiti3-outcry-from-israel-to-the-world.html
Please leave a comment and please leave me a rumble by pressing the plus sign under the video.
You can also subscribe to my Rumble channel here: https://rumble.com/c/c-443994
You can also watch the uncensored versions of my videos there, so come on and join us and rumble in YAHS jungle!
If you wish to receive YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH as your LORD and SAVIOR today, please click the link below to read and pray along with me the salvation prayer. If you do choose to give your Life to YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH and receive HIM into your heart, please write me to let me know so we can rejoice together with you.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYykXfItzCw
In YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH'S name, love and shalom, Apostle Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu
AmightyWind YDS Song/Anthem as heard in outro:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-4hycw7jksc
To contact YAHS Beloved Apostle Elisheva
https://amightywind.com/en/contact.html#fh5co-contactme
See all Prophecies here
https://www.amightywind.com/en/prophecies.html
Keywords
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