After the 14th Round: During vote to adjourn Matt Gaetz talks to McCarthy

After the 14th Round: During vote to adjourn Matt Gaetz talks to Kevin McCarthy on the floor. McCarthy changes his vote to adjourn.
https://twitter.com/i/status/1611583213625049088
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.