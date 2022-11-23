Calling Out Crimes Against Humanity! Pathologist Dr. Roger Hodkinson on FIRE!!!

When asked if we should forgive and forget in the post-COVID age Canadian pathologist, Dr. Roger Hodkinson does not mince words:





"Absolutely not. I'm full of vengeance. I am vengeful. It's not a time to say I'm sorry. It's a time to put these bastards in jail."

(Nov 7, 2022) Full 'Just Right Media' interview of Dr. Roger Hodkinson by Robert Vaughan: https://rumble.com/v1s0veg-first-do-no-harm-dr.-roger-hodkinson.html