Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
THE HIDDEN SPECIES 💀 HOMO CAPENSIS 🕍 THE HEBREW SECRET
channel image
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
477 Subscribers
494 views
Published 18 hours ago

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=chS7hcIr0Nc

Thumbnail: https://www.reddit.com/r/AlternativeHistory/comments/129w5hg/homo_capensis_aka_cone_heads_likely_exist_their/

MAPS OF THE ANCIENT tEA KINGS 🗺
https://archive.org/download/HapgoodCharlesHutchinsMapsOfTheAncientSeaKings/Hapgood%20Charles%20Hutchins%20-%20MapSource: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=chS7hcIr0Nc Thumbnail: https://www.reddit.com/r/AlternativeHistory/comments/129w5hg/homo_capensis_aka_cone_heads_likely_exist_their/ MAPS OF THE ANCIENT tEA KINGS 🗺 https://archive.org/download/HapgoodCharlesHutchinsMapsOfTheAncientSeaKings/Hapgood%20Charles%20Hutchins%20-%20Map

I stated above that the yids probably didn't put TOOBAH on their list so that [1] he would be insulted, and [2] others would 'wonder why he isn't on it'

This is simply digital dissembling

Not to clue these fuckwits in...but you should be just as terrified about FLOOD

It's possible that they think he's a teenager; if so, I won't disabuse them of that idea

I am going to say this: you bitch ass faggits are on MY LIST

VfB is going to make a project of ASS RAPING each and every one of you dopey bastards.

Why?

Because you feel free to ASS RAPE our sons...with impunity

Posting below will be my personal expose of homo capensis; hardly a scholarly work, but deserving of a journalism prize, to be certain:

A HOMO CAPENSIS MATING RITUAL CAUGHT ON FILM 🏳️‍🌈💉🦄🍆🏦🔫☠⚰🕍 [4-F CLUB AUDITION EPIC FAIL 👎👎]

https://www.bitchute.com/video/5HcwfcRB7FXC/

How did I happen to come about this?

Gene Roddenberry told me...or, to be honest, he sort of leaked out - have you seen 'AMOK TIME'?

If you haven't, just click what's here: 'AMOK TIME' 🏳️‍🌈🍆💉🦄💩🏦🔫 GAVE AWAY THE VULNERABILITY OF THE (((HOMOSEXUAL BANKING MAFIA)))

https://www.bitchute.com/video/aKYcKiF4Sbze/

The script definitely was changed mid-shoot, and I believe it's because THIS SAID TOO MUCH...but you should've burned this footage instead of airing it.

VfB knows yer secret, yids! ✅

https://gab.com/CANST/posts/111384107834361473I stated above that the yids probably didn't put TOOBAH on their list so that [1] he would be insulted, and [2] others would 'wonder why he isn't on it' This is simply digital dissembling Not to clue these fuckwits in...but you should be just as terrified about FLOOD It's possible that they think he's a teenager; if so, I won't disabuse them of that idea I am going to say this: you bitch ass faggits are on MY LIST VfB is going to make a project of ASS RAPING each and every one of you dopey bastards. Why? Because you feel free to ASS RAPE our sons...with impunity Posting below will be my personal expose of homo capensis; hardly a scholarly work, but deserving of a journalism prize, to be certain: A HOMO CAPENSIS MATING RITUAL CAUGHT ON FILM 🏳️‍🌈💉🦄🍆🏦🔫☠⚰🕍 [4-F CLUB AUDITION EPIC FAIL 👎👎] https://www.bitchute.com/video/5HcwfcRB7FXC/ How did I happen to come about this? Gene Roddenberry told me...or, to be honest, he sort of leaked out - have you seen 'AMOK TIME'? If you haven't, just click what's here: 'AMOK TIME' 🏳️‍🌈🍆💉🦄💩🏦🔫 GAVE AWAY THE VULNERABILITY OF THE (((HOMOSEXUAL BANKING MAFIA))) https://www.bitchute.com/video/aKYcKiF4Sbze/ The script definitely was changed mid-shoot, and I believe it's because THIS SAID TOO MUCH...but you should've burned this footage instead of airing it. VfB knows yer secret, yids! ✅ https://gab.com/CANST/posts/111384107834361473

Keywords
jewsjudaismgenetic diseasesynagogue of satanthe talmudapollyongordian knothomo capensishomosexual banking mafiamulti pronged attackmental diseaseenslightenedneanderthalpnspsychismboskop manbig brains bookmaps of the ancient seas book

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket