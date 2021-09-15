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The PCR hustle
Data Dumper
Data Dumper
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43 views • September 15, 2021
Sam Bailey, September 14, 2021

Do the hustle...The PCR Hustle!

Please support my channel ▶ https://www.subscribestar.com/DrSamBailey
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Virus Mania Paperback:

Abe (lots of suppliers): https://www.abebooks.com/products/isbn/9783752629781/30869270194&;cmsp=snippet--srp1-_-PLP1
US Independent Bookseller Powell's Books: https://www.powells.com/book/virus-mania-9783752629781
Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Virus-Mania-COVID-19-Hepatitis-Billion-Dollar/dp/3752629789/ref=sr_1_2?dchild=1&;keywords=virus+mania&qid=1612859505&sr=8-2

Virus Mania E-book:

Kindle: https://www.amazon.com/Virus-Mania-COVID-19-Hepatitis-Billion-Dollar-ebook/dp/B08YFBCH2F/ref=sr_1_1?keywords=virus+mania&;qid=1617157466&sr=8-1

Virus Mania in New Zealand:

NZers who would like to order the book locally for $65 (incl. shipping) please contact [email protected]

Virus Mania Audiobook:

Kobo: https://www.kobo.com/us/en/audiobook/virus-mania-corona-covid-19-measles-swine-flu-cervical-cancer-avian-flu-sars-bse-hepatitis-c-aids-polio-spanish-flu
Scribd: https://www.scribd.com/audiobook/505809369/Virus-Mania-Corona-COVID-19-Measles-Swine-Flu-Cervical-Cancer-Avian-Flu-SARS-BSE-Hepatitis-C-AIDS-Polio-Spanish-Flu-How-the-Medical-Indust
Chirp: https://www.chirpbooks.com/audiobooks/virus-mania-corona-covid-19-measles-swine-flu-cervical-cancer-avian
Nook Audiobooks: https://www.nookaudiobooks.com/audiobook/1037783/Virus-Mania-Corona-COVID-Measles-Swine-Flu-Cervica
Audible: https://www.amazon.com/Virus-Mania-COVID-19-Hepatitis-Billion-Dollar/dp/B094X3F7D9/ref=tmm_aud_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&;qid=&sr=
Apple: https://books.apple.com/us/audiobook/id1565689478

References:

1. Counties Manukau- What happens to your Covid-19 Test? https://www.countiesmanukau.health.nz/news/curious-about-what-happens-to-your-covid-19-test/
Kary Mullis on the PCR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iWOJKuSKw5c
Celia Farber ft. David Crowe, 7 April, 2020 https://uncoverdc.com/2020/04/07/was-the-covid-19-test-meant-to-detect-a-virus/
NZ Ministry of Health OIA request PCR test costs - Ref. H202007128
Australian Covid Medical Network: https://www.covidmedicalnetwork.com/open-letters/first-do-no-harm.aspx
NZ’s Covid Leaderboard: https://www.health.govt.nz/our-work/diseases-and-conditions/covid-19-novel-coronavirus/covid-19-data-and-statistics/covid-19-current-cases
University of Otago - Coronavirus testing - how does it work?: https://www.otago.ac.nz/biochemistry/research/otago736925.html
Otago Biochemistry -How does RT-PCR work?: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MU8-zIZagBc
The MIQE Guidelines: Minimum Information for Publication of Quantitative Real-Time PCR Experiments: https://www.gene-quantification.de/miqe-bustin-et-al-clin-chem-2009.pdf
Planet Waves FM Interview with Stephen Bustin, conducted by Eric F. Coppolino: http://chironreturn.org/audio/210201-steve-bustin.mp3
Subscribe for new YouTube videos ▶ https://www.youtube.com/c/DrSamBailey

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