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Tyson James - Pedo Peter [Thanks Hunter] #hunterbiden #joebiden
Purchase Pedo Peter here:
https://music.apple.com/us/album/pedo-peter-single/1634115294
Text my name "James" to (877) 822-1076 to get a personal text from me when I drop new music
PO Box 2790
FERNDALE, WA 98248
**IF YOU WANT A SIGNED HARDCOPY CD ***
Visit my website https://tysonjamesmusic.org