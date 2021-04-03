MEL K AND TRUTH WARRIOR PHARMA INSIDER MICHAEL L TO DISCUSS DATA FRAUD & DANGER OF COV-ID 4-1-21

Mel K sits down with Pharma Exec and Clinical Trial Auditor Michael L for some truth and facts We the People need to know about Covid. Having been in the pharmaceutical industry and working with the FDA for decades, Michael has in depth insight into how the Covid numbers were manipulated, who is behind the ever changing narrative, and what questions you should be asking when it comes to the vaccine. Years of doing oversight for new drugs, and tracking the evolution from first trial to market, Michael lays out how a drug or vaccine makes it's way from lab to human, and why this time it was different. A truly enlightening important conversation for those of us who have had enough flip flopping and censorship, and just want the truth! A must see talk!