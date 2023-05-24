Studies with Stearman: Rejecting Jesus-MAY 24 2023

Gary takes us through Matthew 12 and shows us how the people of Israel understood Jesus was the Messiah yet chose to reject him, causing blindness from accepting truth later.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.