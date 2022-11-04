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🇺🇸 Arizona Governor Candidate, Kari Lake Concerned About Hillary Clinton Bad-Mouthing Her
"Completely unrelated, I want you to know, just in case you're wondering, I'm in perfect health, the brakes on my car are in good shape, and I'm not suicidal."
🔗 Clintons Left Behind A Dead Body Trail:
https://www.operationreachthelost.com/suspicious-deaths-of-the-clintons-friends-and-associates/