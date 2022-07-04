Legally Recover the Property Stolen by the CCP Kleptocrats Is a Long Significant Path

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https://gnews.org/post/piqp2b10
On June 28th, Miles Guo said in a grand live broadcast that legally recover the wealth stolen by the CCP Kleptocrats will definitely happen. It has a great significance to the Chinese people because of the huge amount of money involved but it will be a long and difficult road. Miles added no matter what happens, the New Federal State of China (NFSC) will persevere with this mission