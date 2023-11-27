Create New Account
Elon Musk continues his tour of Israel - he visited the Knesset
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
980 Subscribers
30 views
Published 13 hours ago

Elon Musk continues his tour of Israel.

This time he visited the Knesset.

Adding breaking this morning:

BREAKING: “It has been agreed with the brothers in Qatar and Egypt to extend the temporary humanitarian truce for an additional two days under the same conditions as the previous truce.” —Hamas

➡️ This means both sides will let out more captives!

israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

