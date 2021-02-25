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MINDFULNESS
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20 views • February 25, 2021
Most live life for another and are fixated upon another for their happiness,
when nothing is left but only you, all you have is you, so you is, all there is, if this is the case you have every right to be selfish and be you, and find you. Then thoughts cannot be misplaced but observed into what is right for you, not for them, because you cannot live or think the thoughts for another.
https://www.suzannemassee.com
when nothing is left but only you, all you have is you, so you is, all there is, if this is the case you have every right to be selfish and be you, and find you. Then thoughts cannot be misplaced but observed into what is right for you, not for them, because you cannot live or think the thoughts for another.
https://www.suzannemassee.com
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