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The United States Is Now At War With Iran - Trump Ordered Strike Killing Leadership Of Iranian Military!
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9122 views • January 03, 2020
The United States Is Now At War With Iran - Trump Ordered Strike Killing Leadership Of Iranian Military!
The Alex Jones Show
Uploaded on January 3 2020 (1:40:00AM)
President Trump ordered a U.S. military attack that killed Iranian Gen. Qassim Soleimani, the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' elite Quds Force, among other military officials at Baghdad International Airport early Friday, the Pentagon confirmed. Friday's Baghdad strike also killed Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of Iran-backed militias known as the Popular Mobilization Forces, a source told Fox News.
Alex Jones in-studio the next morning responding and analyzing: https://www.brighteon.com/502c72d0-268a-4a81-a599-0684ed7035c4
Following the de-platforming and de-funding of Alex Jones and many others associated with InfoWars, as of January 3 2020 your support is needed more than ever so visit and shop at: www.infowarsstore.com
Daily shows and news links:
www.infowars.com (Main news website)
www.infowars.com/show (Shows from 8AM to 9PM - Central time)
www.banned.video (New and improved, also broadcasting the live shows)
The Alex Jones Show
Uploaded on January 3 2020 (1:40:00AM)
President Trump ordered a U.S. military attack that killed Iranian Gen. Qassim Soleimani, the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' elite Quds Force, among other military officials at Baghdad International Airport early Friday, the Pentagon confirmed. Friday's Baghdad strike also killed Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of Iran-backed militias known as the Popular Mobilization Forces, a source told Fox News.
Alex Jones in-studio the next morning responding and analyzing: https://www.brighteon.com/502c72d0-268a-4a81-a599-0684ed7035c4
Following the de-platforming and de-funding of Alex Jones and many others associated with InfoWars, as of January 3 2020 your support is needed more than ever so visit and shop at: www.infowarsstore.com
Daily shows and news links:
www.infowars.com (Main news website)
www.infowars.com/show (Shows from 8AM to 9PM - Central time)
www.banned.video (New and improved, also broadcasting the live shows)
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