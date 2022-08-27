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Huawei Founder Issues Gloomy Warning of Economic Slump in China
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
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135 views • August 27, 2022

https://gnews.org/post/p1dwo3ec9

08/25/2022 Ren Zhengfei: Huawei must reduce any overly optimistic expectations for the future. Until 2023 or even 2025, we must make survival the most important guideline and not only survive but survive with quality

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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