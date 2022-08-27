Huawei Founder Issues Gloomy Warning of Economic Slump in China

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08/25/2022 Ren Zhengfei: Huawei must reduce any overly optimistic expectations for the future. Until 2023 or even 2025, we must make survival the most important guideline and not only survive but survive with quality