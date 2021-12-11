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The COVID Shots Are Killing People -- Data & Treatment Protocols from Dr. Peter McCullough
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107 views • December 11, 2021
EARLY TREATMENT OPTIONS
In closing, should you get COVID-19, know there are several very effective early treatment options, and early treatment is key, both for preventing severe infection and preventing “long-haul COVID.” Here are a few suggestions:
•Oral-nasal decontamination — The virus, especially the Delta variant, replicates rapidly in the nasal cavity and mouth for three to five days before spreading to the rest of the body, so you want to strike where it’s most likely to be found right from the start.
Research30 has demonstrated that irrigating your nasal passages with 2.5 milliliters of 10% povidone-iodine (an antimicrobial) and standard saline, twice a day, is an effective remedy.
Another option that was slightly less effective was using a mixture of saline with half a teaspoon of sodium bicarbonate (an alkalizer). You can also gargle with these to kill viruses in your mouth and throat. When done routinely, it can be a very effective preventive strategy. You can find printable treatment guides on TruthForHealth.org.
•Nebulized peroxide — A similar strategy is to use nebulized hydrogen peroxide, diluted with saline to a 0.1% solution. Both hydrogen peroxide and saline31,32 have antiviral effects.
In a May 10, 2021, Orthomolecular Medicine press release,33 Dr. Thomas E. Levy — board-certified in internal medicine and cardiology — discussed the use of this treatment for COVID-19 specifically. Levy has in fact written an entire book on peroxide nebulization called “Rapid Virus Recovery,” which you can download for free from MedFox Publishing.
•Vitamin D optimization — Research has shown having a vitamin D level above 50 ng/mL brings the risk of COVID mortality down to near-zero.34
•Other key nutraceuticals — Vitamin C, zinc, quercetin and NAC all have scientific backing.
•Key drugs — For acute infection, ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine or monoclonal antibodies can be used. While monoclonal antibodies and hydroxychloroquine must be used early on in the disease process, ivermectin has been shown to be effective in all stages of the infection.
Doxycycline or azithromycin are typically added as well, to address any secondary bacterial infection, as well as inhaled budesonide (a steroid). Oral steroids are used on and after the fifth day for pulmonary weakness and aspirin or NAC can be added to reduce the risk of clotting. In the interview, McCullough discusses the use of each of these, and other, drugs.
One drug I disagree with is full-strength aspirin. I believe a potentially better, at least safer, alternative would be to use the enzymes lumbrokinase and serrapeptase, as they help break down and prevent blood clots naturally.
Those at highest risk of dying from COVID-19 are also at highest risk of dying from the
COVID shot. The shots are also causing severe heart damage in younger people whose
risk of dying from COVID is inconsequential
While you only get at most six months’ worth of protection from the COVID shot, each
injection will cause damage for 15 months as your body continuously produces toxic
spike protein
The spike protein is responsible for COVID-19-related heart and vascular problems, and it
has the same effect when produced by your own cells. It causes blood clots, myocarditis
and pericarditis, strokes, heart attacks and neurological damage, just to name a few
The safety signal is very clear, with 19,249 deaths having been reported to the U.S.
Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System as of November 19, 2021. Historically, drugs
and vaccines are pulled off the market after about 50 suspected deaths
Children aged 12 to 17 are five times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID jabinduced myocarditis than they are to be hospitalized for COVID-19 infection
Text version with important treatment links included: https://media.mercola.com/ImageServer/Public/2021/December/PDF/covid-vaccines-are-killing-people-pdf.pdf
Text version with important treatment links included: https://media.mercola.com/ImageServer/Public/2021/December/PDF/covid-vaccines-are-killing-people-pdf.pdf
In closing, should you get COVID-19, know there are several very effective early treatment options, and early treatment is key, both for preventing severe infection and preventing “long-haul COVID.” Here are a few suggestions:
•Oral-nasal decontamination — The virus, especially the Delta variant, replicates rapidly in the nasal cavity and mouth for three to five days before spreading to the rest of the body, so you want to strike where it’s most likely to be found right from the start.
Research30 has demonstrated that irrigating your nasal passages with 2.5 milliliters of 10% povidone-iodine (an antimicrobial) and standard saline, twice a day, is an effective remedy.
Another option that was slightly less effective was using a mixture of saline with half a teaspoon of sodium bicarbonate (an alkalizer). You can also gargle with these to kill viruses in your mouth and throat. When done routinely, it can be a very effective preventive strategy. You can find printable treatment guides on TruthForHealth.org.
•Nebulized peroxide — A similar strategy is to use nebulized hydrogen peroxide, diluted with saline to a 0.1% solution. Both hydrogen peroxide and saline31,32 have antiviral effects.
In a May 10, 2021, Orthomolecular Medicine press release,33 Dr. Thomas E. Levy — board-certified in internal medicine and cardiology — discussed the use of this treatment for COVID-19 specifically. Levy has in fact written an entire book on peroxide nebulization called “Rapid Virus Recovery,” which you can download for free from MedFox Publishing.
•Vitamin D optimization — Research has shown having a vitamin D level above 50 ng/mL brings the risk of COVID mortality down to near-zero.34
•Other key nutraceuticals — Vitamin C, zinc, quercetin and NAC all have scientific backing.
•Key drugs — For acute infection, ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine or monoclonal antibodies can be used. While monoclonal antibodies and hydroxychloroquine must be used early on in the disease process, ivermectin has been shown to be effective in all stages of the infection.
Doxycycline or azithromycin are typically added as well, to address any secondary bacterial infection, as well as inhaled budesonide (a steroid). Oral steroids are used on and after the fifth day for pulmonary weakness and aspirin or NAC can be added to reduce the risk of clotting. In the interview, McCullough discusses the use of each of these, and other, drugs.
One drug I disagree with is full-strength aspirin. I believe a potentially better, at least safer, alternative would be to use the enzymes lumbrokinase and serrapeptase, as they help break down and prevent blood clots naturally.
Those at highest risk of dying from COVID-19 are also at highest risk of dying from the
COVID shot. The shots are also causing severe heart damage in younger people whose
risk of dying from COVID is inconsequential
While you only get at most six months’ worth of protection from the COVID shot, each
injection will cause damage for 15 months as your body continuously produces toxic
spike protein
The spike protein is responsible for COVID-19-related heart and vascular problems, and it
has the same effect when produced by your own cells. It causes blood clots, myocarditis
and pericarditis, strokes, heart attacks and neurological damage, just to name a few
The safety signal is very clear, with 19,249 deaths having been reported to the U.S.
Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System as of November 19, 2021. Historically, drugs
and vaccines are pulled off the market after about 50 suspected deaths
Children aged 12 to 17 are five times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID jabinduced myocarditis than they are to be hospitalized for COVID-19 infection
Text version with important treatment links included: https://media.mercola.com/ImageServer/Public/2021/December/PDF/covid-vaccines-are-killing-people-pdf.pdf
Text version with important treatment links included: https://media.mercola.com/ImageServer/Public/2021/December/PDF/covid-vaccines-are-killing-people-pdf.pdf
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