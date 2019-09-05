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Trump Admin Considering Digital Red Flag Laws, Gun Confiscation - FULL SHOW 9/5/19
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287 views • September 05, 2019
Former Obama admin. officials trying to sneak nightmare proposal past Trump.
Ex-Obama officials are trying to push their agenda through inside the Trump White House. Share this broadcast to get the word out!
:web:
http://infowars.com
http://newswars.com
http://europe.infowars.com
http://prisonplanet.com
http://infowarsstore.com
Ex-Obama officials are trying to push their agenda through inside the Trump White House. Share this broadcast to get the word out!
:web:
http://infowars.com
http://newswars.com
http://europe.infowars.com
http://prisonplanet.com
http://infowarsstore.com
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