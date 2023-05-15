Ultimate Saturn V Launch with Enhanced Sound

The videographer writes: “I edited this a few years ago when I worked as
a NASA Videographer. We, at the Marshall Space Flight Center, spent
years converting the original 16mm, 35mm and 70mm films to digital. As a
side project, I decided to make the ultimate Saturn V launch and I
spent weeks picking the best shots. I know it launches slower than in
real life but I wanted you all to be able to lovingly relish each
amazing angle. After it was done, I sent it to a friend of mine in
Hollywood who is a re-recording audio engineer who has worked on almost
150 films and he added the awesome audio to the silent original films.”
