Ultimate Saturn V Launch with Enhanced Sound

The videographer writes: “I edited this a few years ago when I worked as a NASA Videographer. We, at the Marshall Space Flight Center, spent years converting the original 16mm, 35mm and 70mm films to digital. As a side project, I decided to make the ultimate Saturn V launch and I spent weeks picking the best shots. I know it launches slower than in real life but I wanted you all to be able to lovingly relish each amazing angle. After it was done, I sent it to a friend of mine in Hollywood who is a re-recording audio engineer who has worked on almost 150 films and he added the awesome audio to the silent original films.”

