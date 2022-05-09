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"They Left Us Alone"
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80 views • May 09, 2022
Retreating and surrendering by the Ukraine soldiers is happening more often. The Zelensky clown honors everyone who defended the planet in WW2 except Russia who fought toe to toe with the Nazis and defeated them. He honors those who defended the planet from Nazism while supporting Nazis in Ukraine and their atrocities. How will the Fake News explain that? They won't , they can't. Only retards and fools will continue to watch them and hail Zelensky as a hero.
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