Magic Disney Exposed Documentary (2021)

Childhood is one of the key stages in the development of the human mind. It shapes who we will be in life and seals the majority of our character in stone. Cartoons target these young impressionable minds. What are their “magic” messages? Could underlying content be more than just for children? It is a battle between God and the powers of darkness for dominion in the hearts of the innocent.

This documentary will examine the deeper story lines of some of the most popular cartoons that aim to change your view of the Kingdom of Heaven..



Please do your own research to form your own opinion regarding the content within.



Documentary by Little Light Studios on YouTube.