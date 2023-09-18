California is Coming for the Children

California has now just passed ab 957 which makes it child abuse to "misgender" your child.
We need to fight back against the greatest attack to our constitution.
Sign the petition: https://www.traditionalvalues.us/Protect-Child-Innocence-23-S.aspx?pid=gatr
