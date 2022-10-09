© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
RT
October 8, 2022
Zelensky insists that his remarks about preemptive NATO nuclear strikes on Russia had been mistranslated. He really meant 'preventive kicks,' he told the BBC, with the British state broadcaster interpreting this as referring to sanctions.
Details: https://on.rt.com/c3e2
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Freedom over censorship, truth over narrative.
Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RTnews
Follow us on Telegram: t.me/rtnews
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/RT_com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1n3c9y-zelensky-walks-back-nuclear-threat.html