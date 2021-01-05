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STAND and DELIVER - Eric Clapton Anti-Lockdown - Protest Song written by Van Morrison
Ta Nea einai Allou
Ta Nea einai Allou
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66 views • January 05, 2021
"Stand and Deliver" – Lyrics:

Stand and deliver
You let them put the fear on you
Stand and deliver
But not a word you heard was true
But if there's nothing you can say
There may be nothing you can do

Do you wanna be a free man
Or do you wanna be a slave?
Do you wanna be a free man
Or do you wanna be a slave?
Do you wanna wear these chains
Until you're lying in the grave?

I don't wanna be a pauper
And I don't wanna be a prince
I don't wanna be a pauper
And I don't wanna be a prince
I just wanna do my job
Playing the blues for my friends

Magna Carta, Bill of Rights
The constitution, what's it worth?
You know they're gonna grind us down, ah
Until it really hurts
Is this a sovereign nation
Or just a police state?
You better look out, people
Before it gets too late

D'you wanna be your own driver
Or keep on flogging a dead horse?
D'you wanna be your own driver
Or keep on flogging a dead horse?
Do you wanna make it better
Or do you wanna make it worse?

Stand and deliver
You let them put the fear on you
Sold down the river
But not a word of it was true
If there's nothing you can say
There may be nothing you can do

Stand and deliver
Stand and deliver
Dick Turpin wore a mask too
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
About the Song:
In English: https://societyofrock.com/eric-clapton-and-van-morrison-teamed-up-for-anti-lockdown-song-stand-and-deliver/

In Greek: https://dimpenews.com/2020/12/26/van-morrison-%ce%ba%ce%b1%ce%b9-eric-clapton-%ce%ad%ce%b2%ce%b3%ce%b1%ce%bb%ce%b1%ce%bd-%cf%84%cf%81%ce%b1%ce%b3%ce%bf%cf%8d%ce%b4%ce%b9-%ce%ba%ce%b1%cf%84%ce%ac-%cf%84%ce%bf%cf%85-lockdown-%cf%84/
Keywords
eric-claptonanti-lockdownvan-morrisonprotest-songstand-and delivercovid-scam-demic
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